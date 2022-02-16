Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: "The welfare of the poor is of paramount importance to us" says Modi in Pathankot Punjab

While addressing the huge rally in Pathankot, Punjab Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said, "The BJP government, which is carrying on the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, also moves ahead by taking inspiration from the words of Sant Ravidas ji. Therefore the welfare of the poor is of paramount importance to us."

"There is a couplet of Sant Ravidas ji 'I want such a kingdom, where everyone gets food. Small and big all settled down, Ravidas be happy'. Meaning I want such a king in whose rule everyone gets food, everyone should be equal, when this happens then naturally Ravidas ji will be happy" he added.



Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.



