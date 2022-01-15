Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: These two popular and powerful leaders of Congress will not contest in Punjab polls

The Congress released the name the list of candidates on 86 seats in upcoming Punjab polls. In the list, it can be seen that former PCC president and campaign committee chief Sunil Jakhar will not contest the Punjab assembly polls, for the first time, while his nephew Sandeep Jakhar contesting in the Abohar assembly seat instead.

Similarly, Punjab minister Brahm Mohindra will not contest and his son Mohit Mohindra will contest from Patiala rural assembly seat in his place. However, CM Charanjit Singh Channi to contest from Chamkaur Sahib SC, State chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to contest from Amritsar East. And the Congress party leader Pratap Singh Bajwa will contest from Qadian seat in Punjab. While singer Sidhu Moosewala will contest from Mansa seat in Punjab.

However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.

Meanwhile, the AAP will announce its CM candidate for Punjab elections next week, said Arvind Kejriwal. Also, the former Punjab minister Joginder Singh Mann joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday, a day later quitting Congress after his 50 years old tie. On Friday, resigned from the party after his 50 years old ties with Congress. Before him at least eight of the nine MLAs who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh over the past few days are expected to join the Samajwadi Party (SP), but he tied his knot with Aam Aadmi Party.



