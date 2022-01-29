Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: This city had, have, and will continue to have its faith in the Congress : Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu filed his nomination papers today from Amritsar ahead of the Punjab polls. After filing the nomination he said, "I don't want to turn "Loktantra (democracy) into Dandatantra" (force). This city had, have, and will continue to have its faith in the Congress."

Earlier yesterday, Navjot Singh Sidhu's sister alleges that the leader is a 'cruel person', Suman Toor said that Sidhu abandoned their mother and "ended everything for the sake of money". Toor who is lives in the United States said "Sidhu abandoned our old mother after the death of our father in 1986 and she later died as a destitute woman at Delhi railway station in 1989." She also said that Sidhu had lied about their parents having been separated when he was two years old.

She made this statement after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the CM's face for the upcoming polls will be decided by the party workers.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.