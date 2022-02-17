Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Today only one voice is rising in the entire Punjab, BJP has to win: Modi

Addressing a public meeting in Fazilka, Punjab PM Modi said, "This is my last meeting in Punjab in this election. I have been to different areas of Punjab in the last few days. Today only one voice is rising in the entire Punjab, BJP has to win, NDA has to win. A double-engine government has to be formed in Punjab."



Yesterday, PM Modi held a public meeting in Pathankot Punjab where he slammed opposition and said "One looted Punjab and the other is doing scams one after the other in Delhi. Despite both of them being on the same plate, now these two parties are doing nura-wrestling together. The truth is that if the Congress is original, the other party is its photocopy."

Assuring his party's win in Punjab Modi said "The people of Punjab have made up their mind - this time an experienced party like BJP. In the interest of the country, the party working in the interest of Punjab has to be given a chance. This is my promise to you - we will not be forced, we will make a strong Punjab."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.