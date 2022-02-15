Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Top leaders to campaign for BJP today ahead of Punjab polls

Ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, top BJP leaders will campaign in the state today. BJP president JP Nadda will also address public rallies at Maur, Balluana, and Jalalabad today only. Also, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will conduct a rally in Faridkot at 11 am.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the public rally in Punjab. Addressing the rally in Jalandhar Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said, he wants to make Punjab drug free state. “I have worked for Punjab… I want to serve Punjab by making the state drug-free. I understand your pain… I want to provide a safe environment for the youth of Punjab and I am here to fulfill your dream… the next five years will be a step for ‘Nava Punjab’ (new Punjab). Together, we will build a new Punjab,” he said.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.