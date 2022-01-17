Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Two time MLA from Garhshankar, Luv Kumar Goldy joins the Punjab Lok Congress

Congress leader and two-time MLA from Garhshankar, Luv Kumar Goldy, and his supporting members from the municipal council and block samitis join the Punjab Lok Congress ahead of Punjab assembly polls. Luv Kumar Goldy is a two-time MLA of the Punjab Legislative Assembly for the Garhshankar Assembly Constituency in Punjab, India. He was defeated by Jai Krishan Singh in the 2017 Punjab assembly elections Surinder Singh Bhullewal Rathan in 2012. He stood third in the 2017 elections.

Recently, the results of the meeting of EC have come, the meeting was held to discuss the Punjab assembly elections date and now the Punjab Assembly elections date changed to 20 February from 14 February.



Earlier today, the EC hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the defer of Punjab assembly polls in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti in the state. Many parties demanded to postposed the single-phase election in Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had urged the EC to defer the polls by six days in view of the Jayanti. Not only CM but BSP and BJP also requested EC to defer the Punjab elections.



On Guru Ravidas Jayanti many devotees visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the day, so the political parties feel that they would not be able to cast their votes due to this.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.