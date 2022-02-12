Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Watch, JP Nadda's rally in Ghanaur, Punjab
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 12, 2022 05:29 PM2022-02-12T17:29:53+5:302022-02-12T17:30:12+5:30
After addressing the rally in Rajpura ahead of Punjab assembly elections, BJP leader JP Nadda now addresses the public ...
After addressing the rally in Rajpura ahead of Punjab assembly elections, BJP leader JP Nadda now addresses the public rally in Ghanaur, Punjab. See the live here
BJP National President Shri @JPNadda addresses public meeting in Ghanaur, Punjab. https://t.co/DYcXPyOcCY— BJP (@BJP4India) February 12, 2022
Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.Open in app