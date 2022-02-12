Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Watch, JP Nadda's rally in Ghanaur, Punjab

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 12, 2022 05:29 PM2022-02-12T17:29:53+5:302022-02-12T17:30:12+5:30

After addressing the rally in Rajpura ahead of Punjab assembly elections, BJP leader JP Nadda now addresses the public ...

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Watch, JP Nadda's rally in Ghanaur, Punjab

After addressing the rally in Rajpura ahead of Punjab assembly elections, BJP leader JP Nadda now addresses the public rally in Ghanaur, Punjab. See the live here 


Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties  Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.Open in app
