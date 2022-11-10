Punjab CM acts tough on Kotkapura killing incident, directs police to nab culprits

Chandigarh, Nov 10 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that the state government will not allow any anti-social element to disturb the hard-earned peace and communal harmony of the state at any cost.

While chairing a high-level meeting with senior officers of the state administration and Punjab police, the Chief Minister directed senior police officers that none of the culprits responsible for the killing of Dera follower should be spared and the accused must be given stern punishment as per law.

During the meeting, the police officers briefed the Chief Minister about the incident.

Dera Sacha Sauda follower, Pradeep Singh, was shot dead by five unidentified men in Punjab's Kotkapura town on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said that this sensitive matter should be thoroughly being investigated by the police from every aspect and the case will be taken to a legal conclusion without any bias.

He asserted that no criminal incident can be viewed with the narrow aspect of caste or religion and the perpetrators of this crime will not be spared at any cost.

Mann said, "These unfortunate incidents are being carried out with nefarious designs to dent the strong bonds of our decade-old brotherhood, communal harmony, mutual love and unity."

The Chief Minister said the state government is firmly committed to maintaining a law and order situation in Punjab and no one will be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace at any cost.

He said that these forces will be given a befitting reply. During the meeting, the Chief Minister also ordered the officers to conduct a review of licensed firearms across the state to find out the use of firearms in such criminal activities.

To further strengthen the law and order situation, the Chief Minister directed the officers to train the police force on modern lines to make them more competent to deal with criminals.

Expressing confidence in the efficiency of the police, Mann said the police force of the state has a glorious tradition of combating the fissiparous forces, adding that it had bravely combated the dark period of terrorism.

He also said the police had solved many sensitive cases in the past through their professional intelligence and competence.

The Chief Minister asked the police to enhance vigil across the state by organising special checking.

He said that no one should be allowed to disturb law and order in the state. Mann further said that the police force will deal sternly with those who are attempting to disturb the peaceful environment of the state.

