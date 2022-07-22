Punjab CM hands over cheque for Rs 1 crore to martyr's family

Ferozepur (Punjab), July 22 Reiterating the commitment of the government to extend help to the families of martyred soldiers, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore to the family of Jawan Kuldeep Singh, who laid down his life in the service of nation on the Indo-China border.

"Kuldeep Singh from 21 Sikh regiment of Indian Army had made the supreme sacrifice of his life while defending the borders of the country and the Punjab government salutes this brave heart," he said, while offering condolences to the family members at Lohke Kalan village in Ferozepur district.

The Chief Minister said his government is always at hand to help and support the family. He said the countrymen would always remain indebted to Jawan Kuldeep Singh, who attained martyrdom to safeguard the security and sovereignty of the country.

Paying tributes to the soldier, Mann said he brought glory to the country and especially to Punjab through his exemplary courage and professional commitment.

Recalling the unprecedented sacrifice made by Jawan Kuldeep Singh, he said the family of this brave son of Punjab must feel proud and honoured as he attained martyrdom rather dying an ordinary death.

He assured the grieved family members the state government was duty bound to help them in this hour of crisis and every step will be taken to extend a helping hand to the family.

"I understand it's a colossal loss but instead of grieving his demise, we must feel proud as he has laid down his life for a greater cause," added Mann.

