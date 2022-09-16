Punjab CM invites German pumps manufacturing company

Berlin, Sep 16 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has extended an invitation to German multinational manufacturer of pumps and valves KSB SE and Co KGaA to establish their operations in the state.

The Chief Minister met Vice President (Sales Management Water) KSB SE & Co KGaA, Phillip Storch here on Thursday evening.

The Chief Minister extended an invitation to the company to establish their operations in Punjab.

He said Punjab's political stability, strong connectivity, liberal and pro-industry policies coupled with clean, green and healthy environment with high-quality of life are key advantages for industry.

Mann also talked at length about the strengths of the industrial ecosystem of the state and the opportunities for industry.

Highlighting the industry-friendly policies of the government, the Chief Minister said Punjab's connectivity in terms of road, railways and airways, friendly labour relations with no domicile restrictions and uninterrupted power supply are conducive for industrialists looking to set up their operations in Punjab.

Mann also invited senior officials of KSB SE & Co KGaA to attend the Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit scheduled for on February 23-24, 2023. He also showcased Punjab as a land of opportunities and asked the company to invest in the state.

Meanwhile, Vice President (Sales Management Water) Storch appreciated Punjab's single-window system for regulatory and fiscal services and ease-of-doing business rankings.

