Punjab CM lays foundation stone for medical college in Sangrur

Sangrur, Aug 5 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday laid the foundation stone for the Sant Attar Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences at Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur district to come up over an area of 25 acres with an estimated cost of nearly Rs 345 crore.

Reiterating commitment of his government to provide quality medical facilities to people, the Chief Minister said this institute will be a step forward towards this direction.

He said this project will be a humble and befitting tribute to the great religious leader Sant Attar Singh, who propagated the message of universal love, peace and communal harmony to people.

Mann also recalled the immense contribution of Sant Attar Singh in spreading the light of education in the entire region.

The Chief Minister envisioned that this college with MBBS seats will emerge Sangrur as a hub of medical education in the entire region.

He said apart from construction of the academic block, the project will include upgradation of existing Civil Hospital Sangrur from 220 bed to 360 bed, construction of a nursing school, separate hostels for senior and junior girls and boys, among others.

The Chief Minister said the upcoming medical institute will act as a pivot for imparting quality health services and medical education to Punjab in general and the Malwa region in particular.

He directed the officers to ensure that the work on this ambitious project was completed in a time-bound manner, adding that work on the college will be completed by March 31, 2023, and the academic session will commence from April 1.

