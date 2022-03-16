Punjab CM promises pro-people policies

Chandigarh, March 16 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday assumed charge at the Civil Secretariat here after taking oath at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, and promised to work for pro-people policies.

Punjab's 28th Chief Minister entered the secretariat premises in an atmosphere of festivity with rousing welcome by employees standing around and in balconies. Mann was given a guard of honour from the 82nd Battalion of the Punjab Police at the secretariat.

Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari and DGP V.K. Bhawra along with senior IAS officers welcomed the Chief Minister by presenting bouquets.

Soon after taking the charge of his office, Mann, in a short but clear message to the officers and employees present on the occasion, said the people of the state have given a historic mandate and his government would work for pro-people policies.

The Chief Minister also assured the officers and employees would work in tandem for the betterment of the lives of the people.

