Punjab CM seeks funds to check supply of drugs, weapons from Pakistan

New Delhi, March 2 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to allot funds to check supply of drugs and weapons from across the border.

The Chief Minister, who called on Shah at his office here, apprised him about the use of drones for supply of drugs and weapons from Pakistan.

Expressing concern, he said this needs to be checked with heavy hand with the support of the Union government. Mann sought intervention of the Home Minister to combat this challenge effectively.

The Chief Minister also urged Shah to provide liberal funds to ensure modernisation of the state police force for effectively combating the new challenges. He said the need of the hour is to provide ultra-modern gadgets and weapons to check cross-border infiltration and drone attack from across the border.

Mann said this is most important for preserving the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country.

During the 40-minute meeting, the Chief Minister underscored the need for better coordination between the Union government and the state to face this challenge from across the border.

He said it is the need of hour to strengthen security on the border in larger interest of the nation. Mann said Pakistan is patronising drug mafia which can be very fatal for the unity and integrity of the country.

The Chief Minister also had detailed discussion with Shah on the gangsters nabbed by Punjab. He apprised the him that the state is adopting zero-tolerance policy against the gangsters.

Mann said the state is duty bound to maintain law and order in the state at every cost.

The Chief Minister also flagged the issue of problems being faced by the farmers having landing across the fence. He urged the Home Minister to appoint Punjab cadre officer as the SSP in Chandigarh, which has been pending since long.

Mann also sought the intervention of the Home Minister for immediate release of pending arrears of Rural Development Fee (RDF).



vg/vd

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor