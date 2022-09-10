Punjab CM slams Centre for dragging feet on paddy straw burning

Chandigarh, Sep 10 Slamming the Central government for pulling its hand from ensuring viable solution for paddy straw burning, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the state government is mulling to introduce more than one lakh machines for in-situ management of the paddy straw from its own resources.

"We had offered a joint resolution of this menace but instead of helping us the Centre government has dragged its feet from it. But it doesn't mean that it will deter us from ensuring the well-being of our farmers and protection of environment," said the Chief Minister.

He said in Punjab the paddy cultivation is done over 75 lakh acre of land. He said out of this the farmers having 37 lakh acres don't burn the paddy straw. However, some major steps needs to be taken for ensuring management of remaining 38 lakh acres.

The Chief Minister said the state government is mulling to introduce one lakh machines for this purpose.

He said these machines with capacity of managing crop residue of 8-10 acres daily will solve this vex problem. Mann said it is in consonance with the commitment of the state government to make Punjab clean, green and pollution free.

Mann said the state government will leave no stone unturned for this noble cause.

