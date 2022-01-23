Punjab: Congress chief ministerial face will be decided after Assembly elections, says minister Razia Sultana

Punjab Minister Razia Sultana on Sunday said that Congress will fight the election under the leadership of Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi and Sunil Jakhar but the chief minister will be decided after the Assembly elections only.

"There will be no tussle inside the party regarding CM's face. The election will be fought under the leadership of Sidhu, Channi and Sunil Jakhar. When the party wins the election, we will be asked about who our leader (CM) should be. This has been our tradition," said Razia.

"All three of them are very good leaders. CM Channi has done a lot in a short span of time. At the same time, Navjot Singh Sidhu is an honest and emotional person. We will decide the leader after the election results," she said.

"Last time the face of Captain Amarinder Singh was put forward, that decision was also taken after listening to all the voices in the party," she added.

Last year in September when Navjot Singh Sidhu had resigned from the post of Punjab Congress President, Sultana also followed the suit in support of him and resigned from the post of minister. Although, later she withdrew her resignation and currently she holds ministerial berth of many important portfolios in the Channi government.

On being asked about the question related to her resignation, Sultana said "sometimes such atmosphere gets created, but everything is fine now."

Refusing the possibility of the Aam Aadmi Party forming government in the state, Razia said, "Last time to they fought the election with full power. Even then they claimed that they will win around 100 seats, this time also they are claiming the same."

Commenting over her ongoing campaign on her seat as she has again been given the ticket by the Congress party for Malerkotla seat, Razia said, "The campaign has just started and Malerkotla has always been good for us."

As Malerkotla has been made a district in May last year, Razia said, "We have fought a lot for this."

"Every district has its own identity. Now separate funds will come in for Malerkotla and work will also be done. It was like a slum here till now. We have started sewerage and water supply work. We are working on improving the condition of education and health here. A medical college is also being opened," she said.

Defending her husband Mohammad Mustafa, former Director-General of Police and principal advisor of Navjot Singh Sidhu, a recent statement which BJP and AAP are calling to be "communal", Razia said, "Our party is a secular party. I have won three elections from here. Mustafa has not even used the word Hindu in his statement. He simply said that he will not allow the worship of Fitno here. BJP is trying to spoil the atmosphere."

Razia Sultana is the sole minister belonging to the Muslim community in the Channi government of Punjab. Razia is a third-time MLA from Malerkotla, a Muslim-dominated assembly constituency in Punjab. Earlier in 2002 and 2007, Razia won the elections from Malerkotla. However, in 2012, he had to face the defeat from Nesara Khatoon of Shiromani Akali Dal.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

