Punjab court issues arrest warrant against Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Mohali court in Punjab on Saturday issued an arrest warrant against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and instructed police to arrest him and produce him before the court.

Notably, Bagga reached his residence in Delhi on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after he was detained by Punjab Police in the national capital yesterday. After this, he claimed that the Punjab police had barged into his home in large numbers and arrested him "as they do it with a terrorist".

Earlier in April, Bagga had claimed that the Punjab police officials reached his home while he was in Lucknow to arrest him without informing the Delhi police.

Bagga said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered an FIR based against him on the basis of a "trimmed" video from his remarks on a television show where he had sought an apology from Kejriwal for his speech on the exodus of Kashmiri pandits in the Delhi Assembly in March.Bagga also slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "illegally" detaining him and said that his detention is an attempt to give a message that whosoever speaks against the AAP supremo would be termed the "biggest terrorist" and not spared.

Meanwhile, Preetpal Singh Bagga, father of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said, "It has now been proven that they just want to book Tajinder Bagga in some case or the other. Delhi Police is present here in Janakpuri, they will be with us in all legal actions and we will cooperate with them."

Earlier on Saturday, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya met Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga & his father at their residence in the national capital.

