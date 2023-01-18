Punjab ex-Finance Minister Badal quits Congress to join BJP

Chandigarh, Jan 18 The day senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ended his six-day long Bharat Jodo Yatra, party leader and former Finance Minister Manpreet Badal on Wednesday quit the Congress and will join the BJP in Delhi later in the day.

Manpreet reportedly did not share cordial relations with state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

Manpreet Badal, the estranged nephew of former Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Prakash Singh Badal, had joined the Congress in January 2016.

