Punjab Guv quips at Mann for skipping 'At Home' ceremony

Chandigarh, Aug 16 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was absent from the ceremonial ‘At Home’ reception hosted by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on the occasion of 77th Independence Day here.

In response to queries about Mann's absence, the Governor, in an informal interaction with the media, said that invitations for the ceremony were extended to various dignitaries, including the Chief Minister of Punjab.

The Chief Minister's Office also duly acknowledged the receipt of the invitation.

"The Chief Minister opted not to attend the At Home function. His decision is in line with his own discernment. The Chief Minister might have decided to forgo the event perhaps he is afraid of the ceremonial canons placed outside the Raj Bhawan," quipped the Governor.

The Governor was indirectly taking a dig at the Chief Minister for the latter's comment in the Vidhan Sabha in June wherein he mentioned that canons are installed outside the Raj Bhawan to scare people away.

The At Home ceremony at Punjab Raj Bhawan serves as an occasion for dignitaries from various walks of life to come together and strengthen ties, celebrating unity and collaboration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor