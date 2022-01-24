Punjab: High Court rejects bail application of SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case

Punjab and Haryana High Court rejected the anticipatory bail application of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday in a drugs case.

The SAD leader was booked by Punjab Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at SAS Nagar Police Station on the basis of a 2018 report submitted by the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF).

Majithia had earlier slammed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and other Congress state ministers alleging a "conspiracy" to frame him to save themselves.

He previously served as a minister in the Punjab government.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

