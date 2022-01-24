Punjab: High Court rejects bail application of SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case
By ANI | Published: January 24, 2022 05:25 PM2022-01-24T17:25:39+5:302022-01-24T17:35:08+5:30
Punjab and Haryana High Court rejected the anticipatory bail application of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday in a drugs case.
The SAD leader was booked by Punjab Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at SAS Nagar Police Station on the basis of a 2018 report submitted by the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF).
Majithia had earlier slammed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and other Congress state ministers alleging a "conspiracy" to frame him to save themselves.
He previously served as a minister in the Punjab government.
( With inputs from ANI )
