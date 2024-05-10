Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Announces Gejja Ram Valmiki as Its Candidate for Fatehgarh Sahib LS Seat

May 10, 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially announced Gejja Ram Valmiki as its candidate for the Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.

This is a developing story...

