Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Announces Gejja Ram Valmiki as Its Candidate for Fatehgarh Sahib LS Seat
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 10, 2024 05:07 PM2024-05-10T17:07:30+5:302024-05-10T17:08:59+5:30
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially announced Gejja Ram Valmiki as its candidate for the Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.
