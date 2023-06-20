Punjab: Over 15000 people attend 'CM di Yogshala' event in Jalandhar

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], June 20 : More than 15,000 people participated in a mega Yoga session organized by the Punjab government in Jalandhar on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann led the special Yoga session organized as part of a state-wide campaign called 'CM di Yogshala'.

More than 15,000 people reached for the "Yogashala" according to Health Minister Balbeer Singh Sidhu. Along with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa, Health Minister Balbeer Singh Sidhu, AAP leader Raghav Chadha was also seen doing yoga with the Chief Minister.

During the event, Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan said that Yoga will be promoted in Punjab, and for that the Punjab Government has started efforts.

If at any place in Punjab, 25 or more people want to gather and perform Yoga, then the government will provide them with a government Yoga teacher.

"In Punjab, if you are more than 25 people in any mohalla then give a miss call on 7669 400 500 number, a trainer will come to do yoga...will give you training for free...let's connect more and more people with yoga and Punjab Let's help in making it healthy," Mann said in his address at the event.

"We want our Punjab to be healthy, people do their work with positive energy, waking up early in the morning and doing yoga keeps you full of energy throughout the day. So make yoga a part of your life," Mann added.

"In today's busy life, Yoga is very important. We are going to start 'CM's Yogashala' in four cities of Punjab in the coming days," Bhagwant Mann said.

A similar programme was also launched under Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' programme at Delhi Secretariat to provide free-of-cost yoga classes to the people in the national capital from January 2022.

