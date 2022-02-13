Punjab polls: AAP has emerged from RSS, leaders owe their allegiance to BJP, alleges Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said that Aam Aadmi Party has emerged from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as AAP leaders have been publicly saying that they owe allegiance to Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Aam Aadmi Party has emerged from RSS... AAP leaders themselves say that they are more ideologically more close to BJP than BJP leaders themselves," said Priyanka Gandhi in a public rally in Kotkapura.

Further slamming AAP over its claims of development in Delhi, Congress leader said, "There's nothing in the name of educational and healthcare institutions in Delhi. It's important to know the truth about political parties and their leaders."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also emphasised that CM Channi of the Congress party is "a common man among you"

"We've Congress government in Punjab for last 5 yrs...this govt (Amarinder Singh's) stopped being operated from Punjab, instead was being operated from Delhi, not by Congress but BJP," Priyanka attacked Amarinder Singh while addressing the 'Navi Soch Nava Punjab' poll rally in Punjab's Kotkapura,

Pointing to the hidden alliance between former chief minister Amarinder Singh who stitched an alliance with BJP, Vadra said, "This hidden alliance has now come out in public... It's the reason behind bringing Channi as CM."

Soon after leading Congress, Amarinder Singh floated his own party Punjab Lok Congress Party and announced an alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and is now contesting the Punjab Assembly polls..

Meanwhile, AAP has announced Bhagwant Mann as the party's chief ministerial candidate.

Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years.

( With inputs from ANI )

