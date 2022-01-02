Punjab polls: PM Modi to hold public rally in Firozpur on January 5

Ahead of Punjab the Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Firozpur district on January 5. This will be the first rally of PM Modi in Punjab after the repeal of three farm laws.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate a satellite center of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMR) in Punjab's Firozpur. He is also likely to address a rally after the event.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is also likely to attend the event at PGIMR.

The political rally by PM Modi assumes much significance as he will be joined by former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

According to the sources, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal-SAD (Sanyukt) leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa will also take part in the rally.

Reacting to the proposed rally by PM Modi, Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha said, "BJP can hold as many meetings as they want but they would not be able to win even a single constituency."

It is worth mentioning that the 23 old alliance between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal broke last year when the Shiromani Akali Dal quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the farm laws.

The Shiromani Akali Dal has stated that they will not let the Prime Minister hold any rallies until the demands of farmers are not fulfilled. Recently, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)'s former MLA Jagdeep Singh Nakai and close aide of Sukhbir Singh Badal joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) .

The three farm laws were repealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19. These bills were passed during the winter session of Parliament in 2020.

The farmers, who had been protesting on the borders of Delhi against the three laws for almost a year, have suspended their agitation on December 9 and returned to their homes.

The Assembly polls in Punjab will be held in 2022.

Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress has formed a six member-Committee to decide on seat sharing, informed Punjab BJP in charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

