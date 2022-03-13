Punjabis usher in 'inquilab', have got 'honest CM': Kejriwal

Amritsar, March 13 Just three days after AAP marked its maiden stupendous victory in Punjab, party convener Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann, on Sunday paid obeisance at the holiest Sikh and Hindu shrines in the city and later in a victory road show thanked the people for giving thumping win to the party.

Stressing that three crore Punjabis have ushered in an "inquilab" (revolution), the Delhi Chief Minister said for the first time after so many years, Punjab has got an honest Chief Minister.

"'Tusi kamaal kar dita' (you did wonders). I love you Punjab. The whole world knew that Punjabis bring revolution, but still could not believe that such an incredible 'inquilab' could sweep. All were defeated, Sukhbir ji, Parkash Singh Badal ji, Manpreet Badal got defeated, Channi defeated on both the seats, Majithia ji, Navjot Singh Sidhu ji tasted defeat," he said.

"Now all the money will be spent on Punjab and its people. We will fulfill all the guarantees and make a 'rangla' or happy Punjab," he added.

The road show passed through various areas with AAP supporters led by legislators showering flower petals on both Kejriwal and Mann, who stood atop an open vehicle.

Thousands of supporters, many of them holding the tricolour and party flags, comprising elderly and women, greeted the AAP leaders amid cheers and loud applause.

Earlier, Kejriwal and Mann paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and the Durgiana Temple and prayed for the prosperity and peace of Punjab.

They also paid a floral tribute at the Jallianwala Bagh memorial, close to the Golden Temple complex.

At least, 16 councillors of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation joined the road show amidst the presence of party leaders Manish Sisodia and Raghav Chadha and Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu.

The AAP wiped out the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine by defeating stalwarts like sitting and former Chief Ministers like Charanjit Singh Channi, Parkash Singh Badal, and Amarinder Singh.

Chief Minister-designate Mann will take oath alone on Wednesday, party sources said.

The oath ceremony of his cabinet, which may comprise 17 members, will be held later, a source told .

AAP has won 92 seats in Punjab up from 20 in 2017 with its vote share rising to 42.4 per cent.

A day earlier, Mann met Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhawan here and staked claim to form the government.

He is set to take oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Punjab at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, on March 16 at 12.30 p.m.

Addressing the media outside the Raj Bhavan on Saturday, Mann said: "We also informed the Governor about the place and time of the swearing-in ceremony. I have invited all the people of Punjab to come to Khatkar Kalan for this historic occasion. On March 16, not only us and our ministers, all the people of Punjab will take an oath to make Punjab prosperous again. We all together make Punjab prosperous."

In his directive to newly elected party legislators, Mann asked them to spend maximum time in their constituencies, not in capital Chandigarh, and not to hanker for Cabinet berths.

"We have to work for all those places where we went to seek votes. All MLAs must work in the areas from where they have been elected, not just stay in Chandigarh," Mann was quoted as saying after he was elected the leader of the AAP Legislative Party a formality ahead of his swearing-in.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor