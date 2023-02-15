Punjab's new Chief Electoral Officer assumes charge

Chandigarh, Feb 15 IAS officer Sibin C. on Wednesday assumed charge as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab.

A 2005-batch officer, he had served as Additional CEO, Punjab, during 2017 Assembly election and 2019 Lok Sabha election.

After assuming charge, he said he is honored to have been given the responsibility to lead the democratic institution in the state. A lot has been done during the last 17 years by the Election Commission to ensure the conduct of free and fair elections and enhance the purity of the electoral roll, he added.

"The office of Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, will work determinedly to uphold the democratic spirit and ensure ease of electoral processes for the voters right from voter registration till voting," he said.

Sibin C also said technology will further be made the major instrument for bringing transparency and ensuring ease of voter services for better election management and operation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor