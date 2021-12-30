Putin, Biden to speak on Thursday: Kremlin

Moscow, Dec 30 Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden will have a phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin has confirmed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the development but did not disclose the topics of discussion, reports Xinhua news agency.

Putin and Biden met via video link on December 7 with their focus on the Ukrainian situation.

After the talks, Russia sent a draft agreement to the NATO and a draft treaty to the US both on security guarantees in Europe for the Western countries to consider.

Putin and Biden held their first-ever face-to-face summit in Geneva in June achieving no breakthrough in mending bilateral ties.

