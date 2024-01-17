Putin meets N. Korean FM amid deepening military cooperation

Seoul/Moscow, Jan 17 Russian President Vladimir Putin met visiting North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui in Moscow amid deepening military cooperation between the two countries, the media reported on Wednesday.

Putin met with Choe late Tuesday and was briefed on the results of her talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier in the day, Yonhap News Agency quoted the Kremlin as saying, without providing further details.

Choe has been on a three-day visit to Russia at Lavrov's invitation.

The trip came amid deepening military cooperation between the two countries, with the North providing Russia with arms for use in its war with Ukraine in exchange for Moscow providing technical assistance for Pyongyang's weapons programs.

During his talks with Choe, Lavrov expressed appreciation for Pyongyang's support in what he called Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine, while Choe said the North will thoroughly fulfill agreements reached at September's summit between Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

On Monday, the Kremlin said it intends to further develop its partnership with North Korea in all areas, calling the North its "closest neighbour" and "partner".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said Moscow hopes for a visit by Putin to North Korea to take place in the "foreseeable future", adding that further coordination, including its timing, will be discussed through diplomatic channels.

North Korean state media has not yet reported on the meeting between Putin and Choe.

