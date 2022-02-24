Putin to decide when Ukraine operation ends 'based on results and expediency': Kremlin

New Delhi, Feb 24 Russian President Vladimir Putin has set the targets for the countrys military attack against Ukraine and he will decide when the operation ends "based on results and expediency", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, RT reported.

The operation "has its goals and they need to be achieved", the official said, when asked by journalists when the offensive would end.

In his Thursday morning address, Putin said he'd ordered Russian troops to attack Ukraine to demilitarise and, as he put it, "denazify" the country.

He claimed that Russia's national security was compromised by NATO encroachment in Ukraine, the report said.

He further stated that Russia was duty-bound to protect the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk from continued attacks by the Ukrainian forces. Moscow recognised the two entities as sovereign states on Monday.

Russia is determined to "neutralise the [Ukrainian] military potential, which was boosted considerably lately, including with the active assistance of foreign nations", Peskov said, RT reported.

He added that "ideally", Ukraine needs to be "cleansed" from neo-Nazi ideology.

Peskov rejected the idea that Russia was in the process of occupying Ukraine, saying the Russian invasion had limited goals of protecting Russia and the separatist regions. He said the future of Ukraine will be determined by the Ukrainian people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor