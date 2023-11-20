Qatar presents Israel with '2 suggestions' on hostage deal with Hamas: Palestinian source

Gaza, Nov 20 A Palestinian source has said that Qatar presented Israel with "two suggestions" on the hostage deal with Hamas.

The source, who requested anonymity, told Xinhua news agency on Sunday that the first suggestion is for Hamas to release 53 children and women in exchange for a three-day ceasefire and the entry of a certain amount of fuel into the Gaza Strip.

The second suggestion is for Hamas to release 87 hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian women and children and some security prisoners, a ceasefire for five days, and the entry of a larger amount of fuel, the source added.

The source said that Israel insisted on the release of all mothers and children detained by Hamas and conveyed a message that it was possible to discuss additional days of calm in exchange for the release of more abductees, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Friday, Israeli National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi told reporters that a limited ceasefire could occur only after "a massive release of our hostages ... and it will be limited and short because after that we will continue to work towards achieving our war goals".

The source noted that Hamas demanded that Israel stop flying reconnaissance aircraft over Gaza during the days of the ceasefire so that it could arrange the field details within the framework of hostage release.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a press conference on Saturday night that there is no deal reached yet on the release of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor