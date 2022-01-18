R-Day: Delhi police bans sub-conventional aerial platforms

New Delhi, Jan 18 Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Tuesday announced a ban on the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms in the national capital for the period of 27 days from January 20 in view of Republic Day celebrations.

"....I hereby prohibit flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft etc. over the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day Function-2022," read an order by the Delhi Police chief.

He further said the decision was taken as per report that certain criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms.

"This order shall come into force with effect from 20-01-2022 and shall remain in force for a period of 27 days i.e. up to 15-02-2022 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier," Asthana added.

The Delhi Police has intensified security arrangements in the national capital keeping in view the upcoming Republic Day on January 26. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district) Deepak Yadav told that adequate arrangements have been made in and around the RajPath on Republic day.

"Around 300 cameras with face-recognition facilities have been installed around the Rajpath to thwart any threat beforehand," Yadav said. Notably, just 4 days ago, the National Security Guard and the Special Cell of Delhi Police on January 14 averted a major terror attack in the city by timely defusing a 3-Kg IED which was placed at a crowded market by unidentified anti-national elements.

The NSG conducted a controlled explosion of the recovered IED, saving several lives that could have been snuffed out if the bomb had not been found and defused in time.

Meanwhile, the Intelligence agencies have also sounded an alert that the Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has activated its terror outfits to execute more terror activities in India.

