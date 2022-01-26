R-Day: PM wears cap from Uttarakhand, Manipur stole

New Delhi, Jan 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wore a cap from Uttarakhand and a stole from Manipur on the Republic Day function.

The Prime Minister wore a cap from Uttarakhand with Brahma kamal flower embossed on it. Brahma kamal is the state flower of Uttarakhand and Prime Minister Modi uses this flower whenever he does pooja at Kedarnath. Apart from white kurta with a jacket, PM Modi was seen wearing a Manipuri stole also.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked PM Modi for representing the state's culture and tradition in front of the world. "Today, on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the culture and tradition of our state proud by wearing the cap of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, adorned with Brahma Kamal. On behalf of the 1.25 crore people of Uttarakhand, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister," Dhami tweeted.

Both Manipur and Uttarakhand are going to the polls in a few weeks.

Prime Minister Modi makes a statement by wearing a dress or accessories from different states on important occasions like Republic Day, Independence Day and other occasions.

While taking Covid vaccination shot last year, he wore a gamcha. Last year on Republic Day, Modi wore a red Gujarati headgear.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi greeted people on the occasion of Republic Day. "Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!," the Prime Minister tweeted.

