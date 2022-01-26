R-Day: Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurls Tricolour in Puducherry

Puducherry, Jan 26 Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday hoisted the National Flag nine minutes behind the schedule at the Raj Bhavan here as she had to unfurl the Tricolour first in the Telangana capital, and then leave for Puducherry.

Soundararajan is the Governor of Telangana, and also holds the additional charge of Puducherry as Lt Governor.

In Puducherry, on the occasion of Republic Day, she inspected a guard of honour, presented awards and medals, and accepted salute from the parading contingents.

Soundararajan presented the President's Police Medal for meritorious service to Superintendent of Police ,R. Mohankumar, Sub Inspectors of Police P. Bhaskaran and V. Soundarsanane.

The Lt Governor also gave away the Union Home Minister's Police Medal for excellence in police training to S. Ezhumalai, a police constable.

She said that the government in the Union Territory was "taking earnest steps for the overall development of Puducherry".

The Lt Governor also called upon the people to provide support to the governments at the Centre and state to eradicate the pandemic.

Soundararajan, who is also a doctor, said the Covid-triggered adversity was converted into an opportunity in the Union Territory of Puducherry to bring in a vast improvement to the health and medical infrastructure.

She also said that industrial development is being promoted in Puducherry for increasing employment opportunities and economic development, adding that steps are being taken to obtain financial assistance from National Cooperative Development Corporation to upgrade cooperative stores to supermarkets.

