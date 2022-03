Raghav Chadha thanked Kejriwal and Mann on Rajya Sabha nomination

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Monday thanked AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, for his nomination as a Rajya Sabha MP. "I have come to file a nomination for Rajya Sabha. I want to thank Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for nominating me at such a young age," Chadha said.

AAP pick Chadha, a Delhi MLA, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, and IIT-Delhi professor Dr Sandeep Pathak for Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, Chadha on the elections result day said, "Punjab has proven that it likes the Arvind Kejriwal-Bhagwant Mann pair, & no other party's pair... all other parties tried to defame us & called Kejriwal Ji a terrorist, but public proved that he is a 'shikshak-wadi."