Rahul arrives in Coimbatore to rousing welcome

Chennai, Aug 12 Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Coimbatore on Saturday to a rousing welcome.

Senior Tamil Nadu Congress leaders, Coimbatore district party members and workers were present in large numbers at the airport receive Rahul Gandhi.

The Coimbatore visit comes as part of his trip to his Lok Sabha constituency of Wayanad in Kerala.

His visit to Wayanad will be the first after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his remarks on the ‘Modi’ surname that he made in Karnataka.

Rahul Gandhi’s status as a parliamentarian was reinstated by the Lok Sabha speaker on Monday after the Supreme Court stay.

He has already left for Wayanadand will be there on Saturday and Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor