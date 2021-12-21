Rahul Gandhi lashes out at media, says 'stop government dalali'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday again lashed out at the media when asked about his latest tweet on lynching and told the journalist to stop working as a government agent.

When questioned, the Congress MP, who was addressing the media at Vijay Chowk in Delhi, lost his cool and said, "Sarkar ki dalali mat kijiye (Don't be an agent of the government)."

Rahul Gandhi in his tweet wrote: "Before 2014, the word 'lynching' was practically unheard of. #ThankYouModiJi."

This is not the first time that Rahul got irked at media and targeted them alleging that they work in favour of the government. Of late, in the past week, the Congress MP has targeted the media at least thrice.

On Monday, when a journalist questioned him about the government's statement blaming the Opposition for not letting the proceedings of the Houses run smoothly, Rahul Gandhi got seemingly irked at the question and asked, "Aap sarkar ke liye kaam karte hain? (Do you work for the government?)"

Rahul on Sunday accused the media of suppressing the voice of the Opposition.

"Sad! Many media companions only show the face of one person, suppress the voice of the opposition - do not allow it to reach the public. Did that person ever raise a voice for you?" said the Congress leader in a tweet in Hindi.

"Do whatever you feel is right, but if there will be injustice-violence against you, then I was with you in the past, I will remain with you in the future," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor