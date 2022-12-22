Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Nuh in Haryana

Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi resumed from Malab Village in Nuh's Haryana on Thursday.

People in large numbers were seen joining the march holding banners and party flags. The ongoing foot march of the grand old party entered the state of Haryana on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, while addressing a gathering here, Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other parties and said that the leaders of these parties do not listen to the public.

"Nowadays, there is a gap between the leaders of BJP, Samajwadi Party, and the public. Leaders think there is no need to listen to the public and give speeches for hours. We have tried to change this in this journey," Gandhi earlier said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday the Congress foot march observed its last day in the Congress-ruled state of Rajasthan. It is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra covered around 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana.

Bharat Jodo Yatra will reach the National capital on December 24.

Congress MP and party General Secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh on Monday tweeted the complete schedule of the BJY's Delhi leg.

It will start from Delhi's Babarpur Metro station on December 24 at 6 am and will reach Ashram Chowk at 10.30 am.

There will be a lunch break at Ashram Chowk and will resume from there at 1.30 pm will go from Mathura Road to India Gate and ITO and will finally reach Red Fort.

Yatra will end at Red Fort with the address of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi and other leaders will first go to Rajghat, after that they will also go to Shanti Van, Shakti Sthal and Veer Bhoomi.

After a break of 9 days the yatra will resume. On January 3, the Yatra will start again from Delhi itself.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover 3,570 km by next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.

Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilize the party cadre and unite the general public against the alleged "divisive politics in the country".

So far, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, and has now entered Haryana. It will end in Kashmir next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

