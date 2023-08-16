Rahul Gandhi nominated to Standing Committee on Defence

New Delhi, Aug 16 Days after his Lok Sabha membership was reinstated after a stay by the Supreme Court on his conviction in the Modi surname defamation case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Wednesday nominated to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence.

According to party sources, Rahul Gandhi has been nominated again in the committee after his disqualification (as MP) was revoked.

The Congress leader was disqualified as an MP after a Surat court convicted him in a 2019 Modi surname remark defamation case.

He had made the remark in Karnataka's Kolar in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

His conviction was stayed by the Supreme Court on Augist 4 after which his Lok Sabha membership was reinstated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor