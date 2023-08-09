Rahul Gandhi put India’s voice in Lok Sabha, says Kharge

New Delhi, Aug 9 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday hailed the speech of party leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha saying that he has put the voice of India in the Lok Sabha.

“Rahul Gandhi put the voice of India in the Lok Sabha today. Pandit (Jawaharlal) Nehru had said – ‘Bharat Mata’, are the people of India only,” Kharge in a tweet said.

Attacking the government over Manipur violence, which found brief mention in Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha, Kharge said: “Our own brothers and sisters are facing the violence in Manipur, they are suffering due to the insensitivity of the BJP. Modi ji's ministers are talking here and there, but they are not telling how the violence happened, why it was allowed to spread, why the Prime Minister did not appeal for peace, why did not go there and ask the people about their sorrows and pains?”

“Does the Modi government have nothing to do with the suffering of the people? Is all their politics just to get votes?” the Leader of Opposotion in Rajya Sabha questioned.

His remarks came after Rahul Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government of having killed ‘Bharat Mata’ in Manipur and all over India.

“You are sprinkling kerosene everywhere and setting the whole country on fire,” Rahul Gandhi said while speaking in support of no-trust motion in Lok Sabha.

The Gandhi scion said: “You have killed ‘Bharat Mata’ in Manipur. You have killed India in Manipur. You are not the saviours of ‘Bharat Mata’, but you are the killers of ‘Bharat Mata’.”

He also said that the Prime Minister’s arrogance is burning the whole country.

He also said that Lanka was not burnt by Lord Hanuman but by Ravana’s arrogance.

“And similarly, Prime Minister Modi’s arrogance is burning and destroying India,” the Congress Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad said.

He said that the BJP was setting fire to the entire country from Manipur to Haryana.

“First you sprinkled kerosene in Manipur and now you are sprinkling kerosene in Haryana… You are killing Bharat Mata everywhere across the country,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor