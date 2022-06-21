Rahul Gandhi reaches ED headquarters for 5th day

New Delhi, June 21 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the fifth round of questioning in connection with the National Herald case.

He is being questioned by a three-member team and will be given a lunch break in the afternoon.

On Monday, the Congress MP from Wayanad in Kerala was questioned for about 11 hours and left the ED's headquarters at around 12:10 a.m.

Rahul Gandhi had been grilled for about 40 hours for three consecutive days last week.

He was reportedly questioned about a few transactions made by Kolkata-based Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.

Sonia Gandhi, who got discharged on Monday from Sir Ganga Ram hospital where she was undergoing treatment for post-Covid issues, has also been summoned on June 23 with regards to the same case.

