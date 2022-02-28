Rahul Gandhi releases first part of Stalin's autobiography

Chennai, Feb 28 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday released "Ungalil Oruvan (One among You)", the first part of the autobiography of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin.

The first copy of the book was received by senior DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister, S. Duraimurugan.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Bihar's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, and several senior leaders attended the event.

The book release was held at the Chennai trade centre Monday evening, and the function is considered as a major political move of like-minded parties. While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao are travelling across the country for opposition unity without Congress, Stalin has taken a political position that for opposition against the BJP, Congress is a necessary entity.

