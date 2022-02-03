Rahul Gandhi responds to MK Stalin's praise of his LS speech, says 'shared belief in federal idea of India will triumph'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday lauded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President's Address and said he has voiced "the long-standing arguments of Tamils in the Parliament, which rest on the unique cultural and political roots that value self-respect".

Gandhi responded to Stalin's remarks in a tweet and said "our shared belief in the pluralistic, federal and cooperative idea of India will triumph".

Stalin said in a tweet that Gandhi gave a rousing speech in Lok Sabha on Wednesday and expressed the idea of the Indian Constitution in an emphatic manner.

"Dear @RahulGandhi, I thank you on behalf of all Tamils for your rousing speech in the Parliament, expressing the idea of the Indian Constitution in an emphatic manner. You have voiced the long-standing arguments of Tamils in the Parliament, which rest on the unique cultural and political roots that value Self Respect," Stalin said.

"You have voiced the long-standing arguments of Tamils in the Parliament, which rest on the unique cultural and political roots that value Self Respect," he added.

Gandhi in his response to Stalin's tweet said the Tamils, along with the people of every other state of the country are his brothers and sisters.

"I have no doubt that our shared belief in the pluralistic, federal and cooperative idea of India will triumph," the Congress leader said.

Gandhi in his speech had said that India is described as a union of states and not as a nation.

"No matter what fantasies you might have. You will never ever rule over the people of the states of India. ....You have no idea of history, you have no idea what you are dealing with because the people of Tamil Nadu have inside their heart the idea of Tamil Nadu, the idea of the Tamil language and then also the idea of India...This is like a bucket of flowers," he said.

Gandhi targeted the Centre and alleged that instruments of the conversation between peoples, institutions of the country "are being attacked and captured by one idea".

" So, for example, today, the idea of Tamil Nadu is excluded from Indian institutions. They can keep coming to you again and again and again and again and saying NEET, NEET and you will say - no, get out of here, right. They do not have a voice in your framework," Gandhi alleged.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor