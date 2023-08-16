Rahul Gandhi to leave for 2 day visit to Ladakh on Thursday

New Delhi, Aug 16 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a two day visit to Ladakh, party sources said on Wednesday.

According to party sources, Rahul Gandhi will be on a two day visit to Ladakh on Thursday and Friday.

Earlier Rahul Gandhi had visited Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and Jammu twice, but he could not visit Ladakh.

The party source, however, did not reveal any other plans.

He had then visited Jammu and Srinagar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier in January this year.

He once again visited Jammu and Kashmir on a personal visit in February this year and visited Gulmarg Skiing resort.

