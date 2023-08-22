Rahul Gandhi to leave for Brussels on Sept 6, to attend several meetings in Paris, Oslo till Sept 10

New Delhi, Aug 22 Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will kick starting his trip of three European nations on September 6 and will participate in several programmes including his visit to European Union Parliament and interaction with the Indian diaspora beside many others.

Incidentally, the programme of Rahul Gandhi collides with the G20 meeting in India on September 8 and 9, when he will be holding discussions in France’s Paris.

A Congress source told IANS, “Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Belgium’s capital city of Brussels on September 6 and on September 7 and 8, he will be participating in several programmes, which includes his visit to European Parliament and his meeting with Indian diaspora.”

Rahul Gandhi will be visiting France, Belgium's Brussels and Norway's Oslo.

On September 9, Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Paris at 3 p.m. and in evening at 5 p.m. he will participate in a University programme.

The Congress leader will then also attend a dinner programme on the same day.

The source said that Rahul Gandhi will be also attending a breakfast on September 9 which will be followed by meeting with the MPs, friends in France either inside or outside France’s Parliament.

The source said that he will then also have lunch with the people from the Asian countries in the afternoon before proceeding for his meeting with the Labour Union of France.

Besides the hectic schedule in France, Rahul Gandhi will attend a meeting with the 300 to 400 Indian diaspora in Paris and then next day he will leave for Oslow on September 10.

The source said that the two-day programmes of Rahul Gandhi in Oslo is being prepared and it will be shared soon.

This is Rahul Gandhi's first trip outside India after his membership was reinstated by the Lok Sabha following the stay of conviction in a 2019 Modi surname remarks defamation case by the Supreme Court on August 4.

Earlier this year, he had visited US for over six day trip to US, where he addressed the Indian diaspora, attended a lecture programme at Stanford University and others in cities of San Francisco, Washington and New York.

In March this year, he had also visited UK and attended several programmes.

His statements in US and UK drew sharp responses from the ruling BJP.

Rahul Gandhi is currently on eight day tour of Leh and Ladakh region and meeting several people.

