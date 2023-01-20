Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra on its way to change the country, says HP Congress leader Pratibha Singh

Himachal Pradesh state Congress President and member of parliament Pratibha Singh on Thursday extended greetings to the people and party workers who joined Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra and said that the country is on its way to change.

Addressing the public in Indora district, Singh said, "the campaign, which is the biggest campaign after independence, is strengthening the country and will prove to be a milestone for the Congress party."

She also said that the people are showing their faith towards the party due to the campaign and congratulated Rahul Gandhi for infusing new enthusiasm among people.

She remarked that the result of this Yatra will be evident in the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections and said that Congress will defeat BJP with a huge majority.

Attacking BJP, Singh said, "after losing power in the state, the BJP leaders are losing their mental balance and making absurd statements against the Congress government. Congress has fulfilled its first guarantee by restoring the old pension of the employees. We will gradually fulfil other guarantees as well."

Praising all the cabinet ministers including Chief Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sukhu, the Congress leader said, "the manner in which all the members of the newly formed cabinet are taking feedback from the officers of their respective departments, it is clear that the Congress government is trying to live up to the aspirations of the people."

Expressing gratitude to the people of the state, Singh said that she will fulfil the trust given to the party.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi addressed a gathering at an event related to Bharat Jodo Yatra at Malout in Indora area of Kangra district. Gandhi said 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is a mission "to defeat the forces spreading hatred by spreading message of love and compassion".

Lauding Sukhu, Gandhi said the Chief Minister "is a common man" and understands the aspirations of the people.

"Chief Minister is a common man who understands the aspirations of the people. In a short span of one month, Himachal Chief Minister has ensured that the state forges ahead on the path of progress and prosperity," Gandhi said.

( With inputs from ANI )

