Rahul likely to participate in party's padyatra in Bihar

Patna, Feb 20 Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to take part in the fourth phase of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) in Bihar.

The fourth and the final phase of Yatra is from Patna to Gaya, and has been rescheduled by the Bihart unit of the party from the third week of February to the first week of March.

As per a senior party official, state president Dr. Akhilesh Singh decided to reschedule the Yatra as AICC plenary session will be held in Chhattisgarh on February 24 - 26. The party is expecting that a large number of leaders will go there to attend the convention.

Singh, for the fourth phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Bihar expected to start from March 5 and end on March 7, has given the responsibility to three leaders, including Kumar Aashish, the former president of Congress youth wing, senior leader Neeraj Verma and Brajesh Pandey to plan the route.

The party is expecting Rahul Gandhi to come on the last day and address the gathering in Gaya. A massive rally is scheduled there. The official announcement on Rahul Gandhi is yet to be made.

