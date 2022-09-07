Rahul offers prayers at Sriperumbudur ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Kanyakumari, Sep 7 Ahead of commencing his Bharat Jodo Yatra, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday offered prayers and paid tributes to his late father Rajiv Gandhi at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu, where the latter was assassinated in 1991.

After this, Rahul Gandhi will also visit the Thiruvalluvar Memorial, Vivekananda Memorial and the Kamaraj Memorial, all in Kanyakumari.

There will be a prayer meeting at the Mahatama Gandhi Memorial which will be followed by a handover ceremony of the national flag, launching the yatra.

The national flag will be handed over by three Chief Ministers M.K. Stalin of Tamil Nadu, Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh and Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan.

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohammed said that the significance of Rahul Gandhi's visit to the three memorials is that Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekanand and Thiruvalluvar stood for tolerance.

She said this yatra will connect people.

Taking to Twitter, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said: "A day when India's oldest political party will launch the longest padyatra ever undertaken. It is a sombre day, a day for quiet reflection and renewed resolve. This is a turning point in Indian politics. It marks a new beginning."

On the proposed march, Rahul Gandhi had on Sunday said that opposition has no way but to go to people of the country.

