Rahul slams PM Modi for 'not mentioning' K'taka leaders names in speeches

Shivamogga (Karnataka), May 3 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "not mentioning names of other leaders of his party during his speeches and talking only about himself".

"There is not only Narendra Modi in this world, there are other people as well," Gandhi said while addressing a gathering here on Tuesday.

"Modi ji, talk about your leaders, talk about Karnataka, talk about youths," he quipped.

"I came here and first of all, mentioned the names of senior leaders of our party. In BJP meetings, Prime Minister doesn't mention anybody. The way, I take the names of Siddaramaiah Ji, Shivakumara Ji, Kharge Ji... Modi Ji will never talk about any leader," the Congress leader asserted.

"He doesn't take the names of Yeddiyurappa Ji or Bommai Ji, as if they don't exist. Every person of Karnataka is asking - why doesn't Modi Ji ever take the names of BJP leaders," Gandhi said.

Gandhi's statement assumed importance as former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa hails from Shivamogga district.

"In Congress meetings, we never talk about violence or hatred. Our workers open 'shops of love' in the 'market of hatred'; they unite the country, spread brotherhood wherever they go. We respect all castes, all religion, all language," the Congress leader added.

"This (Shivamogga) is the constituency of Karnataka's Home Minister. There was huge corruption in recruitment exam for Police Sub-Inspector. Prime Minister Modi never takes the name of Karnataka's Home Minister. He talks only about himself... he doesn't utter a word about what Karnataka government did in the last three years," he said.

Gandhi further said that the BJP "stole the government in Karnataka three years ago by harming democracy".

He also mentioned about the Contractors' Association letter to the Prime Minister, where it was alleged that about 40 per cent commission is sought on every contract.

Gandhi further mentioned about the water dispute between Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka. "What did you do for Karnataka when floods came. And when Karnataka was being given lesser tax money than what was its due, what did you do for Karnataka?"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor