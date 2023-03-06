Rahul taken contract to defame India in foreign land: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, March 6 Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of defaming the country in a foreign land.

It appears that he has taken a contract to defame India abroad, he added.

Speaking to the media this morning, minister Thakur said, "Be it among his foreign friends, agencies or foreign land - he's leaving no stone unturned to defame India. To hide his failures, he has taken a contract to defame India from foreign land in a planned manner".

He further said, "His language, thoughts & working style are suspicious. He has done it again & again...when jawans were martyred, he said, a few people were killed in a car bomb explosion."

Other BJP leaders also slammed Gandhi over the same.

