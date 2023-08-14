Rahul takes people by surprise with visit to industrial area in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 14 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday night took people by surprise with his unannounced visit to the Okhla Industrial Area in South Delhi.

His visit was to the industrial area and interaction with the common people was confirmed by Congress Television.

In a tweet, Congress television, which is the official channel of the grand old party, said, "Rahul Gandhi today suddenly visited Okhla Industrial Area to listen to people."

However, party leaders remained tight-lipped over the purpose of his visit.

On August 1, Rahul Gandhi had visited the Azadpur Mandi, one of Asia’s biggest vegetable and fruit markets, where he had met some vegetable and fruit vendors along with traders.

Earlier also, the Congress leader had surprised people with his unannounced visits.

Last month, he had visited the farm fields in Haryana's Sonepat and sowed paddy samplings and even invited the women farmers to his residence for lunch.

He had also taken a truck ride from Haryana's Murthal to Ambala in May to understand the problems faced by the truck drivers.

The Congress leader earlier met gig workers in Bengaluru and also drove on a Scooty with a delivery partner.

He had also visited a PG men's hostel of Delhi University and had lunch with the students, besides visiting Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area to interact with UPSC aspirants. He also traveled to the Jama Masjid and Bengali Market areas in April this year along with a food vlogger Kunal Vijayakar.

