Rain disrupts normal life in Delhi, traffic snarls at various places

New Delhi, July 12 The heavy downpour in the national capital on Tuesday morning brought respite from the heat, yet disrupted normal life.

As per reports, the rain caused massive traffic jams in various parts of Delhi leaving commuters stranded in long queues of cars at major roads like ITO junction among others.

Some roads that witnessed massive traffic jams were Barapullah flyover towards DND flyover, Dwarka-Palam road towards airport, Samalkha Crossing towards Kapashera Border, Palam flyover to Sadar Bazar metro station road, Delhi Cantt, Timarpur among several others.

Apart from traffic jams, water logging was also reported from all the low-lying areas of the city. Starting in the early hours, several parts of the Delhi-NCR were lashed with heavy rains with a minimum temperature of 26.2 degree Celsisus being recorded at the Safdarjung observatory.

The forecast for Tuesday says there will be generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to hover between 36 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

